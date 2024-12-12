Frozen in Time from Stephen & Jana Mougin

While not a specifically Christmas song, Frozen in Time, the latest from Stephen & Jana Mougin, has a decidedly wintertime theme, a welcome vibe for those folks who deeply love the season.

The couple, who jointly operate Nashville’s Dark Shadow Recording studio and label, both grew up in colder climes, Stephen in Massachusetts, and Jana in her native Slovakia. The onset of chilly weather, and its attendant changes in the landscape, mark different things for all of us, but the approach of the holidays and plans for staying indoors are surely felt by everyone.

Stephen shared how remarkably easily this recording came together.

“It was an extremely short time between deciding to cut a tune for this release and actually recording it. Jana sent a note out to several of our songwriter pals, and many responded immediately. Our long-time pal Rick Lang sent one after another, which Jana started previewing while we sat on the couch.

When she opened this one, we looked at each other and knew immediately that it was exactly what we were looking for. We were so fortunate that everyone we wanted to play on the cut could come to the studio on the ONE day we had available to cut it.

With everything falling neatly into place, this track was clearly supposed to happen. I’m so glad it did!”

With Stephen on guitar and both he and Jana on vocals, help came from Kyle Triplett on banjo, Scott Napier on mandolin, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Byron House on bass.

They put together a rich and sonically gorgeous track that is sure to make you long for a crackling log fire and a comfy blanket, even if you live in the tropics!

Have a listen…

Frozen in Time is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.