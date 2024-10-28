Friday at the 2024 Headin’ Home Fest

Leo Lindblom with Little Roy Lewis at the 2024 Headin Home Fest – photo courtesy Headin’ Home

Friday at the 3rd annual Headin’ Home Fest was another full day of music, memories, and smiling faces in Swainsboro, Georgia. The day kicked off with a slow jam class led by Patrick Russell from South Carolina, which was enthusiastically attended by a large group of pickers.

At 1:00 p.m. Line Creek, a band from Newnan, Georgia, opened the afternoon with a solid set of bluegrass music which the audience thoroughly enjoyed.

The King James Boys followed next, showcasing their polished brand of bluegrass gospel music. This inspiring four-piece group debuted at Headin’ Home Fest last year, and festival attendees were thrilled to see them back.

Deano Graham & The Grass Wagon Revival are a band from Florida with a hard-driving sound, winsome stage presence, and a diverse collection of captivating original music penned by Deano himself. Hunter Berry was sitting in on fiddle. Both of their sets were highly enjoyed, from their upbeat gospel numbers down to Deano’s fun jingle about his sponsor’s world-famous BBQ sauce.

When The Little Roy & Lizzy Show took the stage, laughter and energy levels in the crowd ran high. Eighty-one-year-old Little Roy Lewis still entertains fans with a showmanship unmatched by any other bluegrass entertainer. The band now features two fiddle maestros, with both Lizzy Long and Hunter Berry sawing on the strings. Newest addition Mikayla Burrows adds some strong singing and rhythm guitar work as well.

Host band Headin’ Home took the stage in the evening for their second set of the festival. This Georgia family band is steadily gaining a loyal following as they share their tight-knit blend of refreshing, uplifting family music through both original and well-known songs. On and off stage, each member of the family worked tirelessly throughout the week—from working the gate and parking campers to oldest brother Luke running the sound. Fans commented throughout the week on the event’s remarkable organization as well as its joyful family atmosphere.

As in previous nights, plenty of campground jamming rang out beneath the stars—bringing a full and happy Friday at Headin’ Home Fest 2024 to a delightful close.