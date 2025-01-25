Friday at SPBGMA 2025

Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) – photo © Roger Black

Music filled the air as the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America all but took over The Sheraton Music City in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, with eleven amazing bands taking the stage in the main ballroom.

Bands included The McClain Family,  Kentucky Just Us, Deeper Shade of Blue, Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul, Nick Chandler & Delivered, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The Country Gentlemen Show, and The Kody Norris Show.  Appalachian Road Show brought the house down with their stellar instrumentals and exciting vocal performance. The evening rounded out  with The Waddington Brothers, and The David Parmley Band.

However the stage show was only part of the great music at SPBGMA. Jamming has always been a huge part of this long-running weekend event. Jam sessions overflowed the huge lobby of the Sheraton Music City, elbow to elbow and wall to wall.  Jam sessions could also be found in many of the guest rooms, stairways, and sometimes even in the elevators. 

The Bluegrass Jamboree, last years Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year, was well represented by Jeff Lipchick and Roger Black as they broadcast live from the lobby of the Sheraton. They could be seen conducting interviews with some of bluegrass music’s biggest stars, such as Larry Stephenson, Troy Pope, Caroline Owens, Mike Phipps, and many others. 

Stephanie Jones, the President of SPBGMA, also gave an insightful interview about the founding and growth of SPBGMA.  The Awards Show and The International Band Competition will take the stage on Saturday and the show will finish off with the final round of the band competition along with several other bands and events on Sunday.

SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Anthony Howell checks out a banjo at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Daryl Mosley at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Amanda Smith at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Kentucky Just Us at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
James McDowell with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Eric Marshall with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Ben Marshall with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Nick Chandler with Delivered at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Jake Burrows with Nick Chandler with Delivered at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Gary Trivette with Nick Chandler with Delivered at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Dave Adkins at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Jack Brown with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Ari Silver with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Layla Cantafio with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Todd Phillips with Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Barry Abernathy with Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Zeb Snyder with Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black
Darrel Webb with Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) - photo © Roger Black

