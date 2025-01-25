Friday at SPBGMA 2025

Appalachian Road Show at SPBGMA (1/24/25) – photo © Roger Black

Music filled the air as the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America all but took over The Sheraton Music City in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, with eleven amazing bands taking the stage in the main ballroom.

Bands included The McClain Family, Kentucky Just Us, Deeper Shade of Blue, Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul, Nick Chandler & Delivered, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The Country Gentlemen Show, and The Kody Norris Show. Appalachian Road Show brought the house down with their stellar instrumentals and exciting vocal performance. The evening rounded out with The Waddington Brothers, and The David Parmley Band.

However the stage show was only part of the great music at SPBGMA. Jamming has always been a huge part of this long-running weekend event. Jam sessions overflowed the huge lobby of the Sheraton Music City, elbow to elbow and wall to wall. Jam sessions could also be found in many of the guest rooms, stairways, and sometimes even in the elevators.

The Bluegrass Jamboree, last years Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year, was well represented by Jeff Lipchick and Roger Black as they broadcast live from the lobby of the Sheraton. They could be seen conducting interviews with some of bluegrass music’s biggest stars, such as Larry Stephenson, Troy Pope, Caroline Owens, Mike Phipps, and many others.

Stephanie Jones, the President of SPBGMA, also gave an insightful interview about the founding and growth of SPBGMA. The Awards Show and The International Band Competition will take the stage on Saturday and the show will finish off with the final round of the band competition along with several other bands and events on Sunday.