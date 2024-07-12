FreshGrass announces their 2024 Awards finalists

The FreshGrass festival in North Adams, MA has announced the finalists for their 2024 FreshGrass Awards. This annual invitational instrument and band competition brings finalists in to the festival in September to vie for more than $20,000 in cash and prizes.

And the finalists for this year are:

Band

Catfish in the Sky – Boston, MA

The Little Mercies – Tallahassee, FL

High Horse – Boston, MA

Banjo

Ettore Buzzini – Charlotte, NC

Megan Mendenhall – Johnson City, TN

Taylor Shuck – Louisville, KY

Fiddle

Carson McHaney – Boulder, CO

Jacqui Armbruster – Allentown, PA

TBA

Guitar

Ethan Robbins – Boston, MA

Jake Eddy – Parkersburg, WV

G Rockwell – Boston, MA

If you visit the finalists page online, you can learn more about each of these artists, and see the videos they submitted to be considered for this contest.

The various FreshGrass Awards competitions will be held during the FreshGrass festival, which runs September 20-22 on the campus of the MASS MOCA Museum in North Adams, MA. Full details can be found on the web site.