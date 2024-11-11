Fiction – John Cowan

John Cowan’s been a busy man of late. In addition to his recent memoir, Hold On to a Dream, A Newgrass Odyssey, as well as the fact that he’s furthering his legacy he established with modern bluegrass pioneers New Grass Revival, and continues touring courtesy of his regular gig with The Doobie Brothers, he pursues a solo career with verve and versatility. In the process, he’s demonstrated why he’s among the most compelling and influential vocalists in bluegrass realms, and within the mainstream market in general. His new album from True Lonesome Records, somewhat surreptitiously title Fiction, provides added evidence of that fact, courtesy of a series of songs that are as accessible and compelling as anything in his canon. The songs are, true to form, consistently upbeat.

However that’s not always obvious if one delves into the underlying meaning and messaging that’s at the center of some of these songs. The title track centers around the tension and division found in politics and various other circles these days, as well as the difficulty in finding common ground when truth ought to be the essential element in any discussion.

“I have been a voracious reader my whole adult life. I was discussing with [True Lonesome label head] Eddie (Sanders) the problem of living in a world at this time, which is confounding, scary, and frustrating,” Cowan said in explaining the origin of the song. “My expansive bookcase is loaded with non-fiction books. I had just said to him that I can hardly stand to pick up these two new books I’d bought ’cause I didn’t feel like I needed any more affirmation about the state of our country and the world. What I needed was an escape to a place of commonality with the people I’ve encountered, and my loved ones. I think we did a good job on it and that’s all I know for now except I always believe in hope and grace.”

That alone is enough to explain the rousing refrains that highlight each of these entries, and indeed, on a driving remake of Paul McCartney’s hit, Coming Up (featuring a guest appearance by Bekka Bramlett) and the rambling yet winsome, Kingdom Come (which finds him singing, “I’m gonna keep my eye on the prize ’til it’s won”), an earnest interpretation of the old Hollies hit, Carousel, and the consistently carousing, Down Where the River Ends (featuring some robust fiddling from Tim Crouch), the exuberance and enthusiasm remain unabated.

Granted, the album has its more cautious and considered moments as well, such as the song, Georgia Rhythm, which laments the difficulties and despair that accompany a seemingly endless cycle of constant touring. There are also the sadder sentiments shared in the title track itself. Yet, the passion and perseverance that have been a keynote of Cowan’s career stay steadfast throughout. “I’ll follow my soul wherever it’s bound,” he insists on Gotta Go Now. So too, even while reflecting on his own mortality, and the inevitable fate that awaits us all in the song titled, I’m Just Not Ready, that uplifting attitude remains present and persistent.

With Cowan on bass and lead vocal, Crouch on fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Jonah Horton on mandolin, the music is flush with both resilience and resolve. It’s hardly an exaggeration to call Fiction one of Cowan’s best efforts yet.