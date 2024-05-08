Faris Guitar Company Grand Opening this weekend

Popular bluegrass guitarist, vocalist, and band leader Rick Faris is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the new location of his business, Faris Guitar Company, and Kentucky Guitar Works this weekend in Owensboro, KY.

Faris grew up in bluegrass music, performing as a teen with his family’s band, and then served a journeyman’s role with Special Consensus, initially on mandolin, finishing up on guitar. From there, he launched a solo performing career and currently tours with his own Rick Faris Band.

The May 10-11 Grand Opening is also the launch for Kentucky Guitar Works, which will host a number of acoustic string luthiers in one building, located a short distance from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro. Rick will oversee an apprenticeship program there, as well as other experienced luthiers who will join the team.

All this is part of a downtown revitalization effort by the city and its business leaders, based around making Owensboro a hub for bluegrass music in western Kentucky, and thus a tourist draw throughout the year.

Rick says that seeing this all come together after months of planning and renovations feels great.

“I have been just beside myself with joy at how amazing this project has been to undertake. I’ve had some real friends in the trenches, helping me get it off the ground, and it really does take a village. I’m glad that my village is Owensboro, Kentucky. I feel very excited to be doing something that will further bluegrass and the lutherie trade, so we have a healthy industry as we move into the future here at the Bluegrass Capitol of the World!

I’ve been teaching since I was a teenager with bluegrass music, and I have trained a few luthiers up in the trade, but I’m really excited to have a bigger impact on the education and demonstration of the luthier trade that has given me such a rewarding career.”

Faris will build his branded guitars in the new shop, which the public can visit to watch the luthiers at work. He, and others, will also accept instruments for repair.

A good many special events are planned for the Grand Opening celebration. Things get started at noon on Friday (May 10) with a ribbon cutting, followed by a pair of open house opportunities at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. During these sessions, Rick will host a meet and greet with media and the public, and take everyone on a guided tour of the facility.

Then on Saturday, they will get an early start at 9:00 a.m. with an hour of live bluegrass, provided by Faris on guitar, Scott Napier on mandolin, and Chris Joslin on banjo. Other musical guests are expected. After the performance, two more Open House sessions will be available at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

In order to deal with limited space, Guitar Works asks that those interested in attending one of the Open House options, please register in advance online.

From 3:00-4:30 p.m., Kentucky Guitar Works will host a luthier jam using instruments made by regional artisans and craftspeople.

Congratulations to Rick Faris, Faris Guitar Company, and Kentucky Guitar Works on your Grand Opening!