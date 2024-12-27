Falling video from Mason Via

Mountain Fever Records has released a clever animated music video for their current single for bluegrass singer/songwriter Mason Via, Falling.

Mason has a particular knack for songwriting, which is evident in this one created with Charlie and Dover Chamberlain. It captures the chaotic rush of emotions that accompany the realization that you are falling in love, hence the title. In this case, it’s love of the instant variety, meeting someone and suddenly knowing that an adventure is about to begin.

The music video created by Skybone Studios in Nashville nicely draws out the lyrics in cartoon form.

The audio track finds Via on guitar and lead vocal, supported by Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, Kyser George on guitar, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass. Nick Goad and Brooks Forsyth sing harmony.

Give it a go…

Falling is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.