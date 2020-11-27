Everyone’s A Kid At Christmas video from Lindley Creek

Welcome to the official start to the Christmas season! Even though the traditional Christian Nativity observance has been from December 25 to January 6 – the 12 days of Christmas – the modern world has stretched this period out to include much of November. But on the day after Thanksgiving, it seems that most folks are ready to get into the spirit of the holiday season.

Lindley Creek, the highly talented and decidedly redheaded Greer family from the Ozark region, has a new Christmas single for 2020. It’s Everyone’s A Kid At Christmas, a sentiment with which most of us can find ourselves in agreement, especially if we are fortunate enough to spend our holidays with little ones. The Greers give it a sort of a ’50s vibe, enhanced by Katie Greer’s soulful and compelling vocal.

Speaking as the full band, Lindley Creek shared their thoughts about this song, and the new video premiering here today.

“Our family loves Christmas! As a matter of fact, we have been doing a full Christmas show for the past 8 years. (It’s an hour and a half of ALL Christmas music.) As many know, holiday music is some of the most challenging. Chord progressions and timing vary greatly from a typical bluegrass song! The ability to meld the two sounds is something we have taken very seriously, and hope that the listeners will sense our devotion to the nostalgia and tradition surrounding Christmas.

The song was penned by Barry Ricks and Tim Stafford who did a wonderful job capturing the feeling of a classic Christmas masterpiece. We worked with our producer, Jim VanCleve, to create what we hope will be a Bluegrass Christmas standard for years to come!

Creating music videos is a real passion for our band, so of course we wanted to make a memorable video for Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas! Katie had a vision of walking though a Christmas tree farm. It turned out so beautifully. We can’t wait for you to see it! There is also an appearance of Katie’s nieces, Kana and Kora, who portray the little girls in the video enjoying the Christmas Eve treats and Christmas morning gifts. We love the shot of the little girls dancing in the snow!

We want to thank the bluegrass community for welcoming our family. This first year has been such a blessing to us and we are so thankful to Bluegrass Today and everyone that plays a part in promoting the music we all love so much!”

Lindley Creek is Katie Greer on mandolin, Jase Greer on fiddle, Kathie Greer on guitar, and John Rob Greer (Dad) on bass.

Everyone’s A Kid At Christmas is available now from Pinecastle Records wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.