Everyday Blessings from Daryl Mosley and Jaelee Roberts

Billy Blue Records has a new single this month from their Blue Collar Gospel album, a collection of new bluegrass gospel songs written and co-written by Rick Lang.

As has been his habit, Rick writes these songs, and then finds talented musicians and vocalists to record them for his several, award-winning albums.

This time it’s one titled Everyday Blessings, which Lang wrote with prolific bluegrass singer and songwriter Daryl Mosley. It tells of the grace we receive each day simply be being alive in this wonderful world, which Daryl sings in duet with Jaelee Roberts of Sister Sadie.

Rick recalls how this song came to be.

“Everyday Blessings is one of my favorite co-writes with good friend and frequent collaborator, Daryl Mosley. I remember the day we wrote the song. Daryl and I were discussing little things in our lives, so often overlooked, that we should be grateful for.

It’s not your typical gospel song, but has a message that everyone can relate to. When I presented it to Jerry Salley to consider for Blue Collar Gospel, he fell in love with the song, saying it absolutely needed to be included on the album.

Grateful to Daryl and Jaelee Roberts for sharing their vocal talents on the track. They both knocked it out of the park.”

With Daryl and Jaelee out front trading verses, the track also includes contributions from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass. Jerry Salley adds the third voice to the harmonies.

Like the blessings it mentions, this song is simple, comfortable, and warm. Have a listen in this new lyric video.

Everyday Blessings and the full Blue Collar Gospel album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from Rick Lang’s web site.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.