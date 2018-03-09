Virginia Beach, VA – WM Bluegrass Jam Class with Lynn Kelley – begins 4/2/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Lynn Kelley

Mondays, April 2-May 21 6:30pm-9:30pm

Virginia Beach, VA Kelley Music Studios

Tuition $195

Early Signup Discount: $10 until Mar 2!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the class. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Lynn Kelley took up guitar at age 11 and began playing with others soon after. She performs on and has taught all the bluegrass instruments, with her versatility extending to country, country rock, ragtime blues guitar, contemporary Christian, and Americana. Specializing in flat pick guitar, she has played in bluegrass bands including The Nothin’ Doin’ Band and The Muddy Creek Band. After teaching for years at Norfolk’s Ramblin’ Conrad’s & A&E Music, she now operates Kelley Music Studios in Virginia Beach.