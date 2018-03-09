The Martha Bassett Show featuring Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore with Rex McGee

Grammy winner Mollie O’Brien has long been known as a singer who doesn’t recognize a lot of musical boundaries, and audiences love her fluid ability to make herself at home in any genre while never sacrificing the essence of the song she tackles. She is a singer at the very top of her game who’s not afraid to take risks both vocally and in the material she chooses.

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features emerging national artists, fresh local faces, and the music of Martha Bassett.

Each month Martha will bring audiences from throughout the region to enjoy an evening of inspired and entertaining music at the newly renovated Reeves Theatre. You’ll hear the songs of folks you know and meet new artists who will lift your hearts and fill your playlists. It’s good music for good people!