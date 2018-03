The Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show

Sunday April 29, 2018

Doors open at Noon, show starts at 2:00 pm

American Legion Post 238, MD Rt. 381 & 231, Hughesville, MD

Tickets: $20.00 per person

Food available for sale for separate price

For more info, call 301-737-3004 or http://www.americanlegionbluegrass.com