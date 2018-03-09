For more than fifty years, Del McCoury has defined authenticity for bluegrass fans. McCoury is something special − a living link to the days when bluegrass was made only in hillbilly honkytonks and on the stage of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Del might be in his 70’s, but he’s singing better than ever and showing no signs of slowing down. Performing with his Grammy-winning band, he appears in onstage jams with today’s county stars and at music festivals where audiences number in the hundreds of thousands. With fierce musicianship and Del’s instantaneous, easygoing connection with listeners, The Del McCoury Band is on top of the bluegrass world.