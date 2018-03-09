Murray, UT – WM Bluegrass Jam Class with Tara Shupe – begins 4/11/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class

Taught by Tara Shupe

Wednesdays, April 11-May 23 (ex. 5/2) 6:00pm-9:00pm

Murray, UT Summerhays Music

Tuition $140

Early Signup Discount: $15 until Mar 24!

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Tara Shupe was born into a musical family, starting on mandolin at age 4. She learned fiddle and guitar soon after and began teaching in her teens. Her youth bluegrass band toured the world, played major U.S. festivals and recorded three albums. She has also performed in many rock, Celtic and folk bands and is currently in the folk-rock band Winter Grain, leads her own rock band Shupecabra, and performs bluegrass and folk solo throughout Utah. Her first solo acoustic album will be released in summer 2017. She teaches individuals and groups fiddle, mandolin and guitar in Salt Lake City.