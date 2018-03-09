Mountain Highway in Richmond, VA

Mountain Highway® will perform at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Richmond, VA this Friday, February 23rd at 7 p.m. The event, part of a series the church calls “Singspiration”, is open to the public. This young family band thrills audiences with classic traditional bluegrass songs they sing in crisp, family harmony. With music originally performed by Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and others, Mountain Highway assures audiences the bluegrass music they love will live on for at least another generation. The four sibling singers, age 12 to 16, play banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar, while their father plays upright bass.

Also appearing, Mike Collawn, is a former contemporary Christian rock star, while his son, Aiden, is studying classical music. There will definitely be something for everyone! So, invite Grandma, pick-up the grand-kids and join us at 7pm!