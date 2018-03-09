Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith @ The Walhalla Performing Arts Center

Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith have performed their unique brand of Americana / Roots music to audiences from coast to coast at Fairs, Festivals, Colleges, Universities, Performing Arts Centers, corporate events & Churches. When their tour schedule allows, you may find the band performing a prepared program to promote literacy and character education at elementary and high schools along their route. Visiting hospitals to bring joy & entertainment to those who could use a lift is something MFB loves to do. Getting to know MFB is easy; their humility, kindness & love of community shines through on stage & casual conversation. Above all else, they are thankful for the opportunities God has provided them through music. The band has been nominated “Emerging Artist of the Year” in 2016 by the IBMA. Four Albums, the latest ~ “That Which Matters” debuted #1 on Billboard Americana-Roots Charts. MFB has celebrated multiple #1 songs over their career.