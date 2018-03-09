Lincolnton, GA – WM Festival Jam Camp with Gilbert Nelson – begins 5/3/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Camp

Taught by Gilbert Nelson

Thursday, May 3 3:30-5:30pm

Friday. May 4 4:00-6:00pm

Saturday, May 5 10:00am-12:00pm

Lincolnton, GA Little Roy & Lizzie Music Festival

$69 in advance • $79 on site • $29 single session

(festival admission also required)

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the class. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Gilbert Nelson has been a regular on the jam scene for 30 years, with a passion for jamming, performing and teaching a variety of instruments. Gilbert’s teaching is action packed and always encouraging, emphasizing fun and success, providing a safe and supportive learning environment while still finding ways to s-t-r-e-t-c-h comfort zones and bring students to a higher level of musical maturity. Gilbert leads his own band “The Jam Town Grass” as well as coaching other groups in musicianship and stagecraft.