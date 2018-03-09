CD Release for Curtis McPeake and Andy May “The Good Things Outweigh the Bad”

Five-string banjo trailblazer Curtis McPeake is hailed as one of the architects of modern bluegrass music. Just months following his 90th birthday, McPeake has emerged from retirement, collaborating alongside his longtime friend, guitarist and singer Andy May, for this new release on the Swift River Music label. Joined by fiddler AUBREY HAYNIE and bassist TIM DISHMAN on the CD and for this show, the quartet work their magic on old-time and bluegrass songs and instrumentals. Join us for this special celebration!

Tickets $15 at the door.

Show Info: 615-255-3307

CD/Artist Info: http://swiftrivermsuic.com/mcpeake-may-the-good-things/

Preorder also available on ITunes and Amazon