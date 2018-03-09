Bluegrass Harmony Workshop with John Cloyd Miller and Natalya Weinstein

Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller spring from deep roots in American music. Founding members of the acclaimed Americana trio, Red June and long-time veterans of the Asheville, NC music scene. In this workshop they will focus on traditional bluegrass harmonies from the early days of bluegrass. Bring your singing partner, or come by yourself to harmonize with others in the class! John is a North Carolina native and the grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler Jim Shumate. With a foundation in traditional bluegrass and old-time Appalachian music he is well known for his haunting mountain voice as well as his instrumental prowess and award-winning songwriting. Natalya is an accomplished fiddler in a variety of styles as well as an inspiring singer and songwriter. Natalya spent many years fine-tuning her bluegrass and old-time fiddling with some of the countryäó»s top traditional musicians. Natalya and John are both experienced teachers and are extremely knowledgeable about the context and history of traditional Appalachian Music. They have presented workshops in classrooms and festivals all across the country. John teaches Applied Music lessons, String Band and Songwriting at Warren Wilson College and Natalya, a highly regarded fiddle instructor, is currently working toward a Masteräó»s in Appalachian Music at ASU.