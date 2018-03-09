Bean Blossom, IN – WM Festival Jam Camp with Jeff Burke – begins 5/29/18

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Camp

Taught by Jeff Burke

Tuesday, May 29 11:00am-1:00pm

Wednesday, May 30 11:00am-1:00pm

Thursday, May 31 11:00am-1:00pm

$75 in advance • $85 on site • $30 single session

(festival admission also required)

All bluegrass instruments welcome

No jamming experience necessary

You will be jamming the first class!

Friendly, encouraging, knowledgeable teaching.

Mistakes allowed!

Singing not required, but encouraged and taught.

Easy 2- and 3-chord songs, slow speeds.

Soloing not required! “Faking” solos taught.

Do you qualify? It’s easier than you may think!

If you play guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, or dobro… you can be part of a bluegrass jam.

Only requirements:

You must be able to tune your instrument (electronic tuning devices welcome) and change smoothly between G, C, D, and A. (Fiddles and basses need to know which notes work with which chords)

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’ll receive the student study materials for the camp. Click on ‘Tickets’ above.

Jeff Burke has been a professional musician for over 15 years, specializing in mandolin, guitar, and banjo. As half of the duo Jeff & Vida, he has performed thousands of shows around the US and Europe. Jeff’s down-to-earth teaching and positive approach to playing and learning music have endeared him to students in classes and workshops far and wide, including at both The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Station Inn in Nashville.