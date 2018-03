30th Anniversary L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival

August 9, 10, 11, 2018

Time: Thursday 3 – 10 pm, Friday 1 – 10 pm, Saturday 11 am – 10 pm

Goddard Farm, 21810 Clay Hill Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Featuring: Dave Peterson & 1946 (Fri),

Larry Stephenson Band (Sat),

Farm Hands (Fri),

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition (Sat),

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (Sat),

Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge (Sat),

Williamson Branch (Fri),

Cousin’s In Harmony (Sat),

Joey Tippett & the California Ramblers (Fri),

15 Strings (Thurs),

Feinberg Brothers (Thurs), and

Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys (Thurs)

Tickets: 3 Day advance-$55 each, 3 Day gate-$65 each, Thurs gate-$25 each, Friday gate-$30 each, Saturday gate-$35 each (Weekend advance price until July 14, 2018)

Order by mail to: L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass, P.O. Box 741, California, MD (include a self-address stamped envelope)

Order by credit card: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3192724

Camping: Electric & Water (30amp)-$30 per day, Rough Camping-$20 weekend. Call 301-475-8191 to reserve

Hotel accommodations, visit: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 22769 Three Notch Rd, California, MD, 301-862-4100, or go to www.laquintalexingtonpatuxent.com

Gates open at 9 am Wednesday August 8

Food, ice, beverages, and ice cream available for sale

NON-FOOD (Craft) Vendor spaces available, call 301-737-3004

More information, call 301-737-3004 or http://www.lilmargaretsbluegrass.com