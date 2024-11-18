European Bluegrass Summit 2025 in Prague

The European Bluegrass Music Association hasn’t held one of their European Bluegrass Summit weekends in nearly ten years, but have recently announced that one will be held in Prague, February 28-March 2, 2025. This event will be hosted in cooperation with the International Bluegrass Music Association, and with Capek Instruments and the Czech Bluegrass Music Association.

The Summit is designed much like a smaller scale World of Bluegrass conference, with constituency gatherings, seminars, Q&A sessions, and performance showcases, all meant to help unite the bluegrass artists, associations, promoters, radio hosts, and publicists working the bluegrass industry in Europe.

The showcases will be held on February 28, in an Open Mic format. All are welcome to submit for a spot, via an online form set up by the EBMA. Two additional concerts will be held over the weekend in Prague, with artists to be named later.

Weekend registration is only €75, with pre-registration enabled now online. The two concerts will require a separate ticket, but Summit attendees will be offered a special discounted price.

Events will be hosted at the Orea Hotel Pyramida, located just 15 minutes from the airport and near to many historic locations in Prague, certainly among Europe’s most spectacular capital cities. And of course, jamming will be encouraged all weekend.

See the EBMA web site for further details about this exciting event for the European bluegrass community, where fans are welcomed alongside industry professionals.