Dunlap & Mabe offer We Three Kings, with friends

Here’s another offering of bluegrass Christmas music from Bell Buckle Records, featuring Dunlap & Mabe, with additional contributions from Valerie Smith and Danny Knicely.

It’s their take on the 19th century carol, We Three Kings, spiced up a bit by playing it in 6/8 time, with one crooked measure of 5/8 in the chorus. And of course with a bluegrass twist.

Their version is sung as a duet between Jack Dunlap and Valerie Smith, supported by regular bandmates Robert Mabe on banjo, Mason Wright on fiddle, and Alex Kimble on bass. Danny Knicely joins the ensemble on mandolin and Dunlap plays guitar.

Have a listen…

We Three Kings from Dunlap & Mabe is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.