Drink a beer, change your strings with D’Addario

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, the D’Addario company, purveyor of the fine musical instrument strings preferred by many bluegrass players, have announced a number of special items as part of the commemoration.

The company makes more than the strings which were their original claim to fame, offering a wide range of musical accessories for instruments of every type – reeds for winds, heads for percussion, rosin for strings, electronic tuners for all types of players, as well as picks, capos, straps, and cables for fretted instrument folks.

D’Addario has added a fascinating historical overview of the past 50 years on their web site, which traces the decades the family has been manufacturing strings, even before the company as it now exists was incorporated. Even those who have never picked up an instrument will find this account to be of interest, since it covers the changes in technology over the years in question.

While they do have some 50th anniversary merch available, t-shirts and such, and a nice set of collector’s tins that portray the sets that brought them attention in the 1980s, the biggest new item is a frosty beverage, created in collaboration with Single Cut Beersmiths in Astoria, Queens, with the guitar-centric name, Eddie Ate Dynamite (Good Bye Eddie).

Think back to when you were just learning the names of the guitar strings and you may recognize the pneumonic that teachers world often use to assist in remembering them.

Eddie Ate Dynamite (Good Bye Eddie) will be available this fall in 12 states, and you will certainly find it in the three Single Cut taprooms in New York City.

Ask for it by name in your favorite establishment!

Founder Jim D’Addario has also put together this informative video that shows just how far back his family goes in the string making craft.

Congratulations D’Addario – here’s to 50 more!