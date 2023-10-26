Down to the Mill from The Goodwin Brothers

Pinecastle Records has a new single for The Goodwin Brothers, another sample of the harmony-fueled, countrified bluegrass from their debut project with the label, If You Hadn’t Noticed.

The native Kentuckians, two actual brothers and a childhood friend, are in a celebratory mood this week after taking three trophies over the weekend at The Josie Awards in Nashville, which celebrates independent artists. Their previous single, Everyday Thing, was chosen as the Bluegrass Song of The Year, Chase Bush was named Vocalist of the Year, and Jonathan Goodwin Guitar Player of The Year.

Speaking jointly along with William Goodwin, the band said of the awards…

“We are always honored to be recognized for the music we create. Big thanks to the JMAs, the Grand Ole Opry House and everyone that took the time to vote for us. We truly appreciate everyone’s support!”

The new single is one called Down to the Mill, written by Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz, and delivered by the Brothers with a distinct New Grass Revival vibe. William Goodwin is on mandolin and brother Jonathan on guitar, with Sammy Shelor on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Chase Bush sings the lead with harmony from the Goodwins.

It’s a feel good, down home kind of song that’s easy to sing along to.

Have a listen…

Down to the Mill, and the full If You Hadn’t Noticed album, is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.