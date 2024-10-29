Donna Ulisse to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has been very aggressive this year in bringing new artists to the label, announcing the signing of Junior Sisk last month, and today bluegrass singer/songwriter Donna Ulisse as well.

Donna has been showing up at the top of the bluegrass charts for some years now, both with her own releases, and the multitude of her songs cut by other artists. Recently there have been Ulisse writes or co-writes recorded by the likes of Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Claire Lynch, and Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

She was IBMA’s 2016 Songwriter of the Year, and her song I Am A Drifter, recorded by Volume Five, was named Song of the Year in 2017. Wilma Walker, which Ulisse wrote with her husband and frequent collaborator, Rick Stanley, was a big song for Doyle Lawson. Donna has also collected awards from SPBGMA for both her singing and her songwriting.

Her three albums for Billy Blue Records likewise delivered a number of radio hits, and new music with Turnberry is expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to Junior, other recent Turnberry signees include Shelton & Williams, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Greg Blake.