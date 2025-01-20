Do-It-Yourself Mandolin from Jeremy Chapman

Jeremy Chapman, mandolinist with The Chapmans and co-proprietor with his two brothers of The Acoustic Shoppe, a full-service bluegrass music store in Springfield, MO, has a new book with Hal Leonard titled Do-It-Yourself Mandolin.

Like all of the books in Hal Leonard’s Do-It-Yourself series, Chapman’s mandolin manual is meant to assist new students of the instrument who are learning on their own. Using a number of exercises and nearly four dozen well-known songs and tunes, Jeremy takes you through basic mandolin fundamentals like picking, strumming, melodies, and chords, plus more advanced techniques like tremolo and cross-picking.

Chapman says that the book is based on what he’s seen work with his students over the years.

“Over two decades of teaching private mandolin lessons have given me a good understanding of some of the common hurdles learners face. I’ve found that teaching techniques within the framework of a song makes the process more engaging and effective. Collaborating with Hal Leonard on their Do-It-Yourself series was an exciting opportunity to bring these teaching methods to a broader audience. I also worked closely with our media production team at The Acoustic Shoppe to develop top-tier video and audio content that perfectly complements the book’s lessons.”

Running 96 pages, the following pieces are presented in the book, with audio and video examples available online with a link provided in the book.

Amazing Grace

The Andy Griffith Show Theme (The Fishin’ Hole)

Are You Washed In The Blood?

Ashokan Farewell

Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain

Boil Them Cabbage Down

The Boys Of Bluehill

Cooley’s Reel

Cripple Creek

Eighth Of January

Eleanor Rigby

Father Kelly’s Reel (The Rossmore Jetty)

Gentle On My Mind

He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands

Home Sweet Home

Hot Corn, Cold Corn

I Saw The Light

I Walk The Line

I’m Goin’ Back To Old Kentucky

In The Sweet By And By

The Irish Washerwoman

It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More

King Of The Road

Liberty

Little Rock Getaway

Lonesome Moonlight Waltz

Losing My Religion

Man Of Constant Sorrow

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Old Joe Clark

Pass Me Not O Gentle Savior

Poor Wayfaring Stranger

Ring Of Fire

Rocky Top

Salt Creek

Shady Grove

Skip To My Lou

Swallowtail Jig

Take Me Back To Tulsa

Take Me Home, Country Roads

This Little Light Of Mine

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Wagon Wheel

Wildwood Flower

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Yellow Submarine

Your Cheatin’ Heart

All exercises and songs are presented in metered tablature, and several tunes are presented with a number of variations, showing first the basic melody, and then ways to add a bit of flourish to a solo.

That’s enough to give anyone a good start!

Do-It-Yourself Mandolin is available for $24.99 from Hal Leonard online, from a great many music stores worldwide, and of course, from The Acoustic Shoppe.