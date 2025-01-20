Do-It-Yourself Mandolin from Jeremy Chapman

Jeremy Chapman, mandolinist with The Chapmans and co-proprietor with his two brothers of The Acoustic Shoppe, a full-service bluegrass music store in Springfield, MO, has a new book with Hal Leonard titled Do-It-Yourself Mandolin.
Like all of the books in Hal Leonard’s Do-It-Yourself series, Chapman’s mandolin manual is meant to assist new students of the instrument who are learning on their own. Using a number of exercises and nearly four dozen well-known songs and tunes, Jeremy takes you through basic mandolin fundamentals like picking, strumming, melodies, and chords, plus more advanced techniques like tremolo and cross-picking.
Chapman says that the book is based on what he’s seen work with his students over the years.
“Over two decades of teaching private mandolin lessons have given me a good understanding of some of the common hurdles learners face. I’ve found that teaching techniques within the framework of a song makes the process more engaging and effective. Collaborating with Hal Leonard on their Do-It-Yourself series was an exciting opportunity to bring these teaching methods to a broader audience. I also worked closely with our media production team at The Acoustic Shoppe to develop top-tier video and audio content that perfectly complements the book’s lessons.”
Running 96 pages, the following pieces are presented in the book, with audio and video examples available online with a link provided in the book.
- Amazing Grace
- The Andy Griffith Show Theme (The Fishin’ Hole)
- Are You Washed In The Blood?
- Ashokan Farewell
- Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
- Boil Them Cabbage Down
- The Boys Of Bluehill
- Cooley’s Reel
- Cripple Creek
- Eighth Of January
- Eleanor Rigby
- Father Kelly’s Reel (The Rossmore Jetty)
- Gentle On My Mind
- He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands
- Home Sweet Home
- Hot Corn, Cold Corn
- I Saw The Light
- I Walk The Line
- I’m Goin’ Back To Old Kentucky
- In The Sweet By And By
- The Irish Washerwoman
- It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More
- King Of The Road
- Liberty
- Little Rock Getaway
- Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
- Losing My Religion
- Man Of Constant Sorrow
- Mary Had A Little Lamb
- Old Joe Clark
- Pass Me Not O Gentle Savior
- Poor Wayfaring Stranger
- Ring Of Fire
- Rocky Top
- Salt Creek
- Shady Grove
- Skip To My Lou
- Swallowtail Jig
- Take Me Back To Tulsa
- Take Me Home, Country Roads
- This Little Light Of Mine
- Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star
- Wagon Wheel
- Wildwood Flower
- Will The Circle Be Unbroken
- Yellow Submarine
- Your Cheatin’ Heart
All exercises and songs are presented in metered tablature, and several tunes are presented with a number of variations, showing first the basic melody, and then ways to add a bit of flourish to a solo.
That’s enough to give anyone a good start!
Do-It-Yourself Mandolin is available for $24.99 from Hal Leonard online, from a great many music stores worldwide, and of course, from The Acoustic Shoppe.