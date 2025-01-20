Do-It-Yourself Mandolin from Jeremy Chapman

Jeremy Chapman, mandolinist with The Chapmans and co-proprietor with his two brothers of The Acoustic Shoppe, a full-service bluegrass music store in Springfield, MO, has a new book with Hal Leonard titled Do-It-Yourself Mandolin.

Like all of the books in Hal Leonard’s Do-It-Yourself series, Chapman’s mandolin manual is meant to assist new students of the instrument who are learning on their own. Using a number of exercises and nearly four dozen well-known songs and tunes, Jeremy takes you through basic mandolin fundamentals like picking, strumming, melodies, and chords, plus more advanced techniques like tremolo and cross-picking.

Chapman says that the book is based on what he’s seen work with his students over the years.

“Over two decades of teaching private mandolin lessons have given me a good understanding of some of the common hurdles learners face. I’ve found that teaching techniques within the framework of a song makes the process more engaging and effective. Collaborating with Hal Leonard on their Do-It-Yourself series was an exciting opportunity to bring these teaching methods to a broader audience. I also worked closely with our media production team at The Acoustic Shoppe to develop top-tier video and audio content that perfectly complements the book’s lessons.”

Running 96 pages, the following pieces are presented in the book, with audio and video examples available online with a link provided in the book.

  • Amazing Grace
  • The Andy Griffith Show Theme (The Fishin’ Hole)
  • Are You Washed In The Blood?
  • Ashokan Farewell
  • Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
  • Boil Them Cabbage Down
  • The Boys Of Bluehill
  • Cooley’s Reel
  • Cripple Creek
  • Eighth Of January
  • Eleanor Rigby
  • Father Kelly’s Reel (The Rossmore Jetty)
  • Gentle On My Mind
  • He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands
  • Home Sweet Home
  • Hot Corn, Cold Corn
  • I Saw The Light
  • I Walk The Line
  • I’m Goin’ Back To Old Kentucky
  • In The Sweet By And By
  • The Irish Washerwoman
  • It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More
  • King Of The Road
  • Liberty
  • Little Rock Getaway
  • Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
  • Losing My Religion
  • Man Of Constant Sorrow
  • Mary Had A Little Lamb
  • Old Joe Clark
  • Pass Me Not O Gentle Savior
  • Poor Wayfaring Stranger
  • Ring Of Fire
  • Rocky Top
  • Salt Creek
  • Shady Grove
  • Skip To My Lou
  • Swallowtail Jig
  • Take Me Back To Tulsa
  • Take Me Home, Country Roads
  • This Little Light Of Mine
  • Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star
  • Wagon Wheel
  • Wildwood Flower
  • Will The Circle Be Unbroken
  • Yellow Submarine
  • Your Cheatin’ Heart

All exercises and songs are presented in metered tablature, and several tunes are presented with a number of variations, showing first the basic melody, and then ways to add a bit of flourish to a solo.

That’s enough to give anyone a good start!

Do-It-Yourself Mandolin is available for $24.99 from Hal Leonard online, from a great many music stores worldwide, and of course, from The Acoustic Shoppe.

