Distractions – new single from Milan Miller

Melton & Miller Music has a new single from co-founder Milan Miller, one that well describes the holiday season we are in the middle of right now.

Distractions is a nice, mid-tempo number that tells of all the things that get in our way when we try to take care of the things that need doing in a day.

Miller says that it ended up illustrating the way his life goes when he is trying to work.

“Although I don’t think I initially intended for it to turn out this way, this tune provides a pretty good glimpse into what a normal day in my world looks like. I am the kind of person that can easily get off track if I only have a couple of things that I need to accomplish, but give me a healthy handful of things to juggle and a few interruptions, suddenly I’m ready to check things off the list.”

He is supported by an all star cast of pickers, with Seth Taylor on mandolin and banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Buddy Melton on bass. Milan plays guitar and sings lead, with Missy Armstrong adding harmony vocals.

Have a listen in this lyric video.

Distractions is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.