Devil’s Looking Glass from Amanda Cook Band

Amanda Cook has a new single with Mountain Fever Records, another from her just released Restless Soul project with the label.

It’s a bit of a mysterious, creepy song based on a local legend that excited the imagination of Amanda’s mandolinist, Troy Boone, who said he wrote it some years ago with the title, Devil’s Looking Glass.

Troy says this one reaches back to his school days.

“I wrote Devil’s Looking Glass during a math class in high school. The inspiration came from the rock formation above the Nolichucky River near my childhood home. I imagined a haunting song rooted in a local curse story. I never expected the song to evolve in this way, and I hope it inspires others to embrace their creativity—even when they’re supposed to be concentrating on math homework.”

Cook sings the lead, with studio support from her touring group. Boone is on mandolin, Brady Wallen is on guitar, Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone is on banjo, George Mason on fiddle, and Joshua Faul on bass.

As ever, Amanda sings it purty and the band is in top form. Have a listen…

Devil’s Looking Glass is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.