DelFest At Home taking place this weekend online

For everyone missing
DelFest on this, its traditional weekend time slot, you will be cheered to know that the curators of this popular annual event are instead managing an online festival today through Sunday night.
Billed as DelFest At Home, it will feature classic pre-recorded sets by many of the artists who had performed previously, live on stage at DelFest. You’ll see your hosts, of course, The Del McCoury Band, plus live sets from Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck & Chris Thile, Billy Strings, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marty Stuart, Sierra Hull, and many other headliners on the progressive bluegrass circuit.
While the streams are free to watch online, the promoters are urging viewers to also make a donation to the
DelFest Foundation, which supports charitable efforts in the Allegheny region of Maryland, where the festival is held. Contributions to the Foundation are shared with Western Maryland Food Bank, Legal Aid, Hot Stove League, Associated Charities, Allegany Health Right, Salvation Army, Jane’s Place, Family Crisis Resource Center, Allegany County Habitat for Humanity, Mission of Mercy, and Boy Scouts of America – Potomac District.
The DelFest At Home stream can be seen via
Nugs.tv, and on DelFest’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.
Or you can watch it all here at
Bluegrass Today by clicking on the video below between:
4:30-9:30 p.m. on May 21
2:30-9:30 p.m. May 22
12:30 a.m. May 23 to 1:00 a.m. May 24
11:30 a.m. May 24 to 12:30 a.m. May 25
Well done, DelFest, giving fans a taste of what they would be missing had this year’s festival been able to go on as scheduled.
