Deering purchases ProPik brand

Deering Banjo Company in Spring Valley, CA has completed the purchase of the ProPik fingerpick brand from Mapson Engineering in Santa Clara. The various finger and thumb pick items under this brand will now be manufactured in Deering’s facility.
ProPik has been making picks for more than 30 years, with a loyal customer base that prefer the comfort and fit that comes from their split band design. Other pick types they offer include metal-banded thumbpicks, clawhammer fingerpicks, an open-bladed fingerpick to allow a fleshier tone, and thumbpicks with a flatpick blade. All will continue to be available under Deering ownership. They are also available in a variety of blade thicknesses and angles to allow for player customization.
The sale was negotiated after the longtime ProPik distributor, Guptill Music, shut down a few months ago. The Deering’s met during January’s Anaheim NAAM show with ProPik inventor Jim Mapson, and started negotiations to acquire the brand.
Sales of the various ProPik models can be facilitated online from either the
Deering or ProPik web sites.
