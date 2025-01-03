Darin & Brooke Aldridge – Talk of the Town

Darin & Brooke Aldridge have continually captured the attention of audiences with their signature vocal harmonies, along with their chemistry, as both a married couple and performing artists. Their tenth release, Talk of the Town on Billy Blue Records, is a collection of songs exploring a wide variety of themes, heartache, nostalgia, hope, and faith among them.

The album kicks off with a barn burning rendition of The Price I Pay, a song that was originally recorded by The Desert Rose Band with Emmylou Harris. Appropriately, this track features John Jorgenson who provides dazzling lead guitar all throughout the song. Along with Darin, Brooke, and John, backing is provided by Matt Menefee on banjo, Cody Kilby on rhythm guitar, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, Mark Fain on bass, and Lynn Williams on percussion.

Jordan is one of several gospel songs on this recording. Here Darin and Brooke are joined by Ricky Skaggs on mandolin and vocals, Mo Pitney on bass vocals, and Mark Fain on bass. Utilizing the standard yet minimalist bluegrass gospel configuration akin to Bill Monroe’s early recordings, this song carries a simplistic, yet dynamic feel.

(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such As I was originally recorded by Hank Snow in May 1952 and is fittingly rendered here in a hardcore country vein. Brooke Aldridge’s voice alongside the pedal steel guitar work of Eddie Dunlap, and the fiddling of Stuart Duncan, makes for a beautiful combination. This track also includes Brent Rader on percussion and piano, and once again Fain on the bass.

My Favorite Picture of You falls squarely into the bluegrass vein with driving banjo picking from Ron Block. This is one of the songs that fits the theme of this recording perfectly.

Another song carrying that sentimental vibe is Wildflower Too. Written by the Aldridges with Bill Whyte, the lyrics reflect on good times while also gazing at the future and wondering what lies on the road ahead.

The closing track, A Million Memories (A Song for Byron), was written by Vince Gill as a tribute to his friend and fiddle master, Byron Berline. Featuring Gill on vocals, this song chronicles the friendship these two men shared and the emotional weight Berline’s loss carried for Vince and many others. It’s a beautiful way to end this recording.

Through different musical styles and varying collaborators, Darin and Brooke Aldridge have expressed a variety of emotions on Talk of the Town. It’s an album that can bring any listener a sense of closeness and relatability.