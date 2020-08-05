Darin & Brooke Aldridge on the Circle Network tonight

Darin & Brooke Aldridge, America’s bluegrass singing sweethearts, will be appearing tonight on Circle Sessions at Home, a new show on the Circle Network which visits artists at home to see what they are up too while touring is prohibited.

Their segments finds the two cooking at home, spending time fishing and relaxing one the golf course, along with parts of a Zoom interview with radio host Michelle Lee for Bluegrass Music TV.

Brooke invites everyone to join them at home this evening when the show airs at 9:30 p.m. (EDT).

“Darin and I love Circle TV and are thrilled that we now get to see the hour-long Grand Ole Opry that they began televising since the pandemic. It was while watching Circle TV one night that we caught an episode of The Circle Sessions: At Home, and thought we would love to be on that. So I called our manager, Brian Smith, and within 48 hours we were offered an opportunity.

We had been collecting b-roll film for another use, and when they told us that would fit perfectly in this piece we sent it off, and added a bit more, and here we are. We are grateful to Circle TV and the Grand Ole Opry for all of the love and opportunities they have shared with us. We hope everyone can tune in!”

Other guests on tonight’s (8/5) program include Sierra Hull, John Carter Cash, and Mac McAnally.

The Circle Network is available on many cable and satellite systems, and over the air in several cities. More details can be found online.

Should you miss the show this evening, it will re-air again on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. (EDT).