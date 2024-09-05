Danny Stewart’s prewar banjo safari to Africa

Danny Stewart, bluegrass multi-instrumentalist, bass player with US Navy Band Country Current, and proprietor of Turtle Hill Banjo Co., shared word of his adventures in South Africa last month. He was on the trail of an all original 1939 Gibson RB-75 Mastertone banjo, among the rarest of its breed, which he traveled to see, and eventually purchase.

He gave a few of the details on his find, which he first learned about from Jim Mills.

“This is one of about 130 prewar Gibson 5 string flathead banjos ever made.

I talked with Jim Mills at length on the phone a few months ago, before his unfortunate passing, and he was very encouraging. He had told me he had flown to Johannesburg before, and warned me about the long, grueling flight.

Cape Town was amazing and by far the most beautiful place I’d ever been to, so it served as a trip for a vacation!

It was a great adventure, and the banjo is absolutely amazing too!”

Stewart and his wife made the journey, and bought the banjo. It will be for sale at some point from Turtle Hill, but it is not yet listed.

While on their banjo safari, the Stewarts made this video travelogue, which includes both the beauty of the South African countryside, and some close up photos of the 75.

Here are a few of the photos of the banjo and the trip which Danny sent.

Well done Danny Stewart, and thanks for sharing!