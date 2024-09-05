Danny Stewart’s prewar banjo safari to Africa

Posted on by John Lawless

Danny Stewart, bluegrass multi-instrumentalist, bass player with US Navy Band Country Current, and proprietor of Turtle Hill Banjo Co., shared word of his adventures in South Africa last month. He was on the trail of an all original 1939 Gibson RB-75 Mastertone banjo, among the rarest of its breed, which he traveled to see, and eventually purchase.

He gave a few of the details on his find, which he first learned about from Jim Mills.

“This is one of about 130 prewar Gibson 5 string flathead banjos ever made.

I talked with Jim Mills at length on the phone a few months ago, before his unfortunate passing, and he was very encouraging. He had told me he had flown to Johannesburg before, and warned me about the long, grueling flight.

Cape Town was amazing and by far the most beautiful place I’d ever been to, so it served as a trip for a vacation!

It was a great adventure, and the banjo is absolutely amazing too!”

Stewart and his wife made the journey, and bought the banjo. It will be for sale at some point from Turtle Hill, but it is not yet listed.

While on their banjo safari, the Stewarts made this video travelogue, which includes both the beauty of the South African countryside, and some close up photos of the 75.

Here are a few of the photos of the banjo and the trip which Danny sent.

Danny Stewart tightening the head on the 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Danny Stewart with the 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Music store label in Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 hw bought in South Africa
Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa
Original red line case for Danny Stewart's 1939 original 5 string RB-75 he bought in South Africa

Well done Danny Stewart, and thanks for sharing!

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

