Daniel Routh takes position with Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records and Management has announced that Daniel Routh of Nu-Blu has accepted a position as Director of Artist Relations and Development.

Since signing Nu-Blu with the label in the spring of 2019, owner Keith Barnacastle has gotten to know Routh, and feels that his expertise in several areas will be beneficial to both the company and its artists.

“Daniel’s knowledge of distribution and engineering in the studio brings to Turnberry a new approach to teaching artists the best and most efficient way to develop their talents. In teaching musicians best practices for their future, it’s essential to have each of them understand the complexity and intricacy of the business.”

Nu-Blu’s has been a unique bluegrass success story, where Daniel and his wife, bassist and vocalist Carolyn, have forged an audience for their modern grass sound by bypassing the traditional festival circuit, and building a fanbase though video, online appearances, and novel marketing approaches. They often find themselves representing our music to crowds with limited exposure to the style, and bringing them in to the fold.

Daniel says that this job, where he will be handling distribution timelines for both singles and albums, as well as working directly with artists, is an interesting new challenge.

“Having my own studio and working through each part of a release, both by ourselves and with several labels, has taught me what to do and, more importantly, what not to.

My plan is to listen to each artist, then put together the best narrative to not only get the current music/message out for them, but also grow them toward their future goals.

Turnberry Records has the right vision – let the artist be the artist.”

More information about Turnberry Records and Management can be found online.