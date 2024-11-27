Daniel Crabtree – Storms On The Ocean

Daniel Crabtree is an adept bluegrass and gospel songwriter, particularly measured as a storyteller. His latest release, Storms On The Ocean, features eleven of Crabtree’s original compositions, all with a relatable narrative.

The opening track, Eye of the Hurricane, tells the true story of Hurricane Ida in 2021 and speaks of the devastation and catastrophic destruction it caused in the state of New York. This song features one of two supporting casts employed on the recording. Alongside Crabtree on this track is Don Rigsby on tenor vocals, Scott Vestal on banjo and baritone vocals, Cody Kilby on guitar, Jason Carter on fiddle, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Jeff Partin on dobro, and Mike Bub on bass.

Hard Time tells the story of a man who’s continually facing struggle as a result of poor decisions he’s made. This track features Vestal on banjo, Kilby on guitar, Rick Stanley on harmony vocals, Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, Gaven Largent on dobro, and Evan Winsor on bass.

Molly With Green Eyes tells a captivating tale about a woman from Ireland who makes her way to the United States, and becomes the love interest of a man who is smitten the minute he lays eyes on her. The opening recitation from Patrick D’Arcy, as well as his penny whistle playing, gives this track a truly authentic feel.

The Flood of 1927 tells another true story about a disastrous storm, this time the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. Unlike the other tracks on this album which feature trio and duo vocal harmonies, this is rendered in a quartet style featuring Crabtree, Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley, and Aaron McCune. The vocals in particular help to heighten the gravity of this story and to pull the listener in.

The Scandies Rose is a true story about the tragedy of a fishing vessel that came to its end in the freezing and dangerous conditions of the Bering Sea. This is a track that effectively showcases Crabtree’s smooth vocal delivery and his ability to provide a dramatic narration.

The title track, Storms On The Ocean, closes out the recording. With a sparse backing configuration featuring Don Rigsby and Scott Vestal on harmony vocals plus Cody Kilby on guitar, this gospel song beautifully conveys the message of how we can overcome life’s trials and tribulations with the help of God Almighty.

Storms On The Ocean is a thrilling release. With every song telling a captivating story, these eleven songs feel like a book of short stories one would enjoy. Daniel Crabtree is mightily proficient at his craft. This recording is perhaps the best example of that.