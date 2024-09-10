Daddy’s Dobro from Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South

From the hills of southwestern Virginia comes Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South, fronted by 16-year-old mandolinist and vocalist, Jaelyn. She’s been leading this group since she was 14, supported by her dad, Zac Taylor, on guitar, and her grandfather, N.R. Taylor, on reso-guitar.

We first met the Taylors the last time a hurricane blew through the World of Bluegrass in Raleigh two years ago. With all weekend activities pushed indoors because of the weather, they found themselves looking for a place to warm up before a showcase appearance, and we invited them to do so in the media room. We found them not only extremely talented, but also lovely people as well.

Given Jaelyn’s age, the band can’t work much during the school year, but they do keep recording new material. A new single, Daddy’s Dobro, is now available, which finds Taylor singing with two of her heroes, Gena Britt and Heather Berry Mabe. It was written by David Pugh and Rick Lang about David’s father, Roy Pugh, with whom he had performed for years in a family band situation, a bit like 21 South. Because of that connection, Pugh reached out to the Taylors with this song when Roy passed away not long ago.

She has a remarkable maturity in her voice for one so young, and delivers this song with the depth of feeling it deserves.

Here’s a taste…

Daddy’s Dobro is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.