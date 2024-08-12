Craig Morris passes

Craig Morris, age 70, a banjoist and lover of bluegrass music from Spring Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Williamson Medical Center. He was a member of the Alabama Bluegrass Music Association, a founding member of the band, Craig Morris & King Cotton, and performed with numerous other groups.

Morris’s musical journey first began in his youth on a guitar that he and his brother had received one Christmas, an instrument that was barely playable. “It played like a telephone pole,” Morris once said. All it took was a 99 cent record, The Best of Flatt & Scruggs, he purchased at a dime store to steer him from a six-string guitar to five-string banjo.

In his own words, Craig talked about bluegrass music and the banjo’s effect on him in an interview in 2017 for Columbia, TN’s Daily Herald.

“That record had The Beverly Hillbillies and Earl’s Breakdown. When I heard that, it pretty much set me on fire. There’s no faking it. There are no special effects; it all comes down to the quality of the instrument and the skill of the musician’s fingers.”

Morris’s banjo prowess earned him a slot on Country Boy Eddie, a locally-broadcast television show in Birmingham. He performed on the show for eight years (1976-1984). His resume also boasted of simultaneous gigs with two Birmingham bands, Lickety Split and the Warrior River Boys, the latter with which he toured the nation while still balancing his weekly performances on the TV show.

Morris literally came from “Alabama with a banjo on his knee” when he moved from Birmingham to the Nashville area in 2000. It was not for the music business, but to pursue greater opportunities in medical equipment sales. However, he soon became busy with gigs with his newly formed band, King Cotton, plus he performed in numerous studio sessions, and recorded two CDs under his own name, Banjology (2010) and Twix’ ‘n Tween (2013).

Patty Mitchell, vocalist and bassist in his King Cotton band, shared…

“Craig was not only a solid banjo player—dynamics, tasteful fills, and leads—he excelled as a band leader.

I lost count of how many years I played and sang in Craig’s band, but in that time, his love of bluegrass and its traditions were on display not through singing (his vocal chords were paralyzed), but through his banjo playing and as bandleader. He was the detail-oriented, organized, and communicative leader band members appreciate and rely upon. From initial contact with the client, to set lists, PA wrangling, parking passes, ride-sharing, shake-and-howdy, picking, and paying the band all the way through to the tax form in January, Craig never left anything to question or delay. He let you know everything you could possibly need to have the gig happen smoothly. He would even do an occasional pre-drive a week or two in advance in order to relay the best directions to the band, leaving nothing to chance.

I traveled many a mile with Craig and shared many a tune. His smile, his humor, his contributions to bluegrass will be missed. His unique bandleader style should be a study for anyone who wants to front a band.

Happy travels to Craig. Thank you for the years of friendship and music.”

Chris Melton, guitarist and singer with the Meltones, praised Morris as well.

“We have known Craig for about six years, and he would play with us every once in a while. He lived about an hour away, so I was thrilled that he would come so far to play at Caney Fork Valley Grille (in Nashville) with us. He was a smooth picker and very talented. I enjoyed having him in the band. He was great at accompanying the soloist or singer… never played over anyone’s part.”

After he retired, Morris spent much of his time teaching banjo at Bluesman Guitars in Spring Hill, TN, and maintaining gigs as a solo artist and with his band. They performed regularly at Arrington Vineyards and several area county fairs. He had a servant’s heart and loved his family.

He is survived by his companion, Patricia B. McGaw; daughter, Lindsey Morris; and brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Morris and Brad Morris.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, TN. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website.