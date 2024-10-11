Country Faith for hurricane relief by Kristen Leigh Bearfield

As soon as we all saw the hurricane devastation last month in Florida, and along the southern Appalachian range, we knew that bluegrass artists would be among the first to use their music to help wherever they could. And so they have.

The latest to change a new release into a fundraising effort is Kristen Leigh Bearfield, who like most lot the bluegrass world, was in Raleigh, NC for the World of Bluegrass convention when word first came in about the flooding in the mountains where she was born and raised. Though busy with her work for the IBMA in Raleigh, her thoughts could never be far from family and friends back home.

So with a new single scheduled for this week, Country Faith, Kristen has arranged through the grace of anonymous donors to send $1 to volunteer hurricane relief efforts for every online listen or stream next week.

She says that it was an easy decision to turn the release of Country Faith into a fundraiser.

“When you write a song, you never know where it will end up or how it will be used. When I wrote this with Bob Minner and Bill Whyte earlier this year, we never imagined it would be scheduled to release during such a devastating time for my home area in western North Carolina. So, we’re giving this song back to the people of the Appalachian Mountains.”

The theme of Country Faith is also a perfect fit.

“This song is about growing up in the country and holding on to our faith, digging deep when times get tough. As you listen, I hope it reminds the people of the mountains to stay Appalachian Strong, by God’s daily grace. My heart and prayers are with everyone there, and I hope this gift of music can be a small glimmer of light in the midst of so much darkness and devastation.”

Bearfield sings the lead, with vocal harmony provided by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Karen Peck. Studio support also came from Stephen Mougin on guitar, Russ Carson on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass.

It’s a bit of bluesy grass that make’s the song’s chief point, “A little more country… a little more faith.”

Check it out…

Starting today, through next Friday (10/18), simply giving a listen to Country Faith online sends $1 to hurricane relief efforts. What could be easier?

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Country Faith is also pegged as the theme song for Faith, Country & Bluegrass, a new television program to be aired on Singing News TV. Look for news on the pilot episode to be announced soon.