Country Christmas video from Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull has released a limited edition 7” vinyl Christmas record called Holiday Favorites Vol 1, with two new tracks for the 2024 season.

For the A side she’s chosen Country Christmas, a classic from Loretta Lynn’s first Christmas album in 1966. Sierra swings it up a bit with her talented band, and turns in a memorable arrangement for this yuletide cover.

You can give a listen in this live music video. Sierra is on mandolin and lead vocal, supported by Shaun Richardson on guitar, Avery Merritt on fiddle, Erik Coveney on bass, and Mark Raudabaugh on drums.

Check it out…

Holiday Favorites Vol 1 is available from popular download and streaming services online, but that’s no fun to open as a gift on December 25. For that you can order the 7” vinyl directly from the artist. There is also a special gift bundle with a copy of the vinyl single, a Sierra Hull Christmas ornament, and a Merry Mandolin sweatshirt online.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.