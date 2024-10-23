On October 18, Dax Lewis and Sarah Logan were married in a simple home wedding. Dax is the banjo player with the David Parmley Band, and Sarah plays fiddle and sings with Wilson Banjo Co.

Their wedding was a wholly impromptu event, with only a few moments of planning. Though the two had been planning to get married at some point, Sarah relates that Dax literally looked at her on Friday morning and asked, “Should we get married today?”

So they contacted a minister and two witnesses, and stood out on their front porch and got married, holding on to their beloved “dog children.”

Sarah says that it was a perfect day.

“It was so spontaneous and so perfect, everything fell into place like nothing we could’ve ever planned or imagined. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. And so, Dax and I – with our beautiful dogs at our side – were married on the front stoop of our home, in the only fashion we know how – authentically.

Although we wish that everyone could’ve been there, we do plan to have a few celebrations with all of our friends and family in the future.”

In addition to his role with Parmley, Dax is the Director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University, while Sarah works with a professional dog care business. Both are terrific bluegrass performers, and we wish them tremendous success together.

Congratulations Dax and Sarah Lewis!