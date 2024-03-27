Colors from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music is set to release their latest album for Carley Arrowood this week, and is offering a sneak peek at the title track, Colors, for our readers at Bluegrass Today.

Colors is a thoughtful song of praise, using the metaphor of a painting to explain that while we might not see the image being prepared as its being completed, but once we do, it’s clear that it all was meant to be, and for our betterment.

Or as Carley explains it…

“Romans 8:28 says this: ‘And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.’

Colors is a contemplative gospel song that, in our finite minds, helps listeners think of God as an Artist. It asks how hard things and trials could possibly be by God’s design, then reminds us that, for the believer, everything has a purpose to the glory of God. We often pray and ask Him to change our situations when He often uses them to change us and help us better understand that He is sovereign and perfect.

And when we look back after coming through a trial, we see through eyes of faith that He was good the whole time, and He won’t ever stop being good!”

Arrowood plays fiddle and sings the lead, supported by her husband, Daniel Tharilkill, on guitar and harmony vocal, Nick Dumas on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, and Tony Creasman on drums. Carley’s sister, Autumn Grace Watson, also added harmony.

It truly is a lovely song, one she wrote with Thrailkill, and Carley delivers it evocatively at the bottom of her range. Have a listen…

The full Colors album will be available on Friday, March 29, from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves are enabled now.

Radio programmers can get all the tracks now at AirPlay Direct.