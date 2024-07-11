Classic Promotions to co-produce Brown County Bluegrass Festival

Edgar Loudermilk Music Productions has announced that henceforth the Brown County Bluegrass Festival in Georgetown, Ohio will be co-produced by Classic Promotions/Jordan Entertainment.

Loudermilk is, of course, well known to bluegrass lovers from performances with his Edgar Loudermilk Band, and before that for his stints with top acts like Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and Rhonda Vincent. Classic Promotions/Jordan Entertainment is a festival and show production company run by Lorraine Jordan of Carolina Road, and Allen Dyer, guitarist and vocalist with the band.

All three artists have moved over recent years into festival promotion in a big way, and have demonstrated their skills in running a smooth operation.

Jordan has for several years run the Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies event in Gatlinburg, TN, and manages her bluegrass performance venue in Garner, NC called Lorraine’s Coffee & Cafe. She and Dyer have also assumed management of the Cherokee Bluegrass Festival in Cherokee, NC.

On Edgar’s plate in addition to Brown County are the Toccoa-Ritz Bluegrass Festival in Georgia and the Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival in Alabama.

We have no doubt that the Brown County Bluegrass Festival will continue to thrive under this new agreement. Full details can be found online.