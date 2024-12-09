Claire Ratliff to PLA Media in Nashville

Claire Ratliff, one of the more prominent and enduring publicists working in bluegrass music, has accepted a position as Senior Publicist with PLA Media, a full service public relations and marketing company in Nashville.

For the past 20 years Ratliff had led her own successful independent agency, Laughing Penguin Publicity & Consulting. There she worked with both bluegrass and country artists and labels, including The Grascals, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and Balsam Range on the bluegrass side, along with Mountain Home Music Company, Mountain Fever Records, Rounder Records, and Billy Blue Records, and country stars like Lorrie Morgan, David Frizzell, and David Ball.

We have worked many times with Claire at Bluegrass Today, and have always been impressed with her talent and professionalism. She even served as an author for us several years ago with a recurring column titled 20 Things You Didn’t Know About, in which she interviewed a series of bluegrass artists and acts to bring out some fun facts about their backgrounds, preferences, and personalities.

Claire has also served as the Executive Director of the War Paint podcast and television program with Lorrie Morgan.

Founder and CEO of PLA Media, Pam Lewis, says of her new publicist…

“I’m thrilled to welcome Claire to the PLA Media team. I’ve been aware of her work and stellar reputation for more than a decade, and welcome her always-fresh take, optimism and dedication to great service. She brings a breath of fresh air and a can-do spirit to every challenge.”

Ratliff returns the compliment.

“You could say that Pam and I have been a mutual admiration society for a long time. When I think of some of the finest folks I’ve known in the business, they are generally mutual friends of both Pam’s and mine. I’m delighted to hang my ‘hard-at-work-hat’ next to hers at PLA Media.”

With PLA Media she will be working with a wide range of music and corporate clients, including many that are institutions in the music business world.

Many congratulations to Claire Ratliff, and best of luck to her with PLA Media.