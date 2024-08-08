City of Glass video from AJ Lee & Blue Summit

As they release a new vinyl LP on Signature Sounds Recordings, AJ Lee & Blue Summit have also produced a music video for the title track, City of Glass.

It’s a grassy number that AJ wrote, featuring her touring group – Scott Gates and Sullivan Tuttle on guitars, Jan Murat on fiddle, and Forrest Marowitz on bass. Lee sings and plays mandolin, with Gates adding harmony vocal, and Luke Abbot joining them on banjo.

The concept of a city made of glass has a long history in literature with a number of modern books using that title, something that was also a frequent image in the Russian dystopian novel, We, written by Yevgeny Zamyatin. Especially in the early 20th century, the concept of a city made of glass seemed absurd, both from practical, stability concerns, not to mention privacy.

Lee uses it to make the point that glass is made from sand, and that when glass breaks down, it will return to sand.

In the music video we find AJ and the band performing City of Glass in a number of different settings as this pleasant, easy-going song rolls along.

City of Glass, both the album and the single, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and vinyl LPs can be purchased from the Blue Summit web site. Radio programmers can request airplay copies from Signature Sounds.

California-based AJ Lee & Blue Summit will spend most of the next few months touring on the east coast, so fans far from their home will have many opportunities to see them live. You can find all the dates online.