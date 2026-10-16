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City of Angels from Authentic Unlimited

Event Details

Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited delivers a blend of country heartache and easy-listening bluegrass rhythms with this latest release.

Their effortlessly-tight trio harmonies glide over a steady, rippling banjo beat, with flowing fiddle and mandolin-forward riffs, giving City of Angels a sound that connects both the band’s core bluegrass foundation and the unlimited horizons they can carry that sound to. Colton Baker’s lyrics fit that smooth, crossover style perfectly, matching both Authentic Unlimited and Edisonic Records’ vision to present the best in bluegrass, acoustic music, and beyond.

City of Angels is a song I wrote a few years back that I never expected would see the light of day,” Baker says. “It tells the story of a heartbroken ‘good ol’ boy’ who goes out to Los Angeles to find his lost love and win her back, only to be met with the reality of the big city. I brought it to the band when we were looking for material, and the rest of the guys liked it, so we worked it up and put the AU touch on it. I am so proud of how it turned out, and I hope you enjoy City of Angels!

The new song drops on the cusp of the World of Bluegrass Conference in Chattanooga, TN, where Authentic Unlimited is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year for the fourth year running, and Song of the Year for the second with their very first Edisonic release, Cost of Living. Jesse Brock is again up for Mandolin Player of the Year.

The band is also slated to perform during the awards show Thursday, October 22, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Look for City of Angels from the usual streaming and download services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith is a native of Wilkes County, NC and an honors student at East Tennessee State University studying bluegrass and writing, two things she is enormously passionate about. She is an avid student of the history, people, and music of Appalachia and loves to share that passion with others through her writing.

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