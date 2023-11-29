Crandall Creek is next up with a new Christmas song for 2023. Their entry has the simple title of Christmastime, one written by founding member Jerry Andrews.

Jerry tells us that when he sat down with his guitar one evening to write a new Christmas bluegrass song, he started thinking back to the traditions that formed his childhood memories of the season, and had this song finished in half an hour.

“I thought about how simple things were in the late ’50s and ’60s, growing up in rural West Virginia, and remembering things like sled riding, bonfires, and celebrating the birth of the Baby Jesus. Christmastime was and is still important to my family.

I hope everyone enjoys this tune as much as I had writing it, and remembering old times and Christmas get-togethers.”

The band quickly got in the studio and came up with this track, sung by Carly Greer, with support from Jerry and Roger Hoard on guitar, Dustin Terpenning on banjo and mandolin, and Sav Nelson on bass. Andrews’ fellow founding member Kathy Wigman Lesnock sings harmony.

Crandall Creek publicist Penni McDaniel created this simple animated video to accompany the song for Jerry’s grandchildren to enjoy, and the band liked it so well they are using it to promote the single.

Check it out…

Christmastime from Crandall Creek is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.