Christmas Time Is Here – Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited’s holiday album, Christmas Time Is Here, their third release on Billy Blue Records for 2024, is gaining momentum and drawing more attention to this award-winning quintet.

Jerry Salley, A&R/Creative Director at Billy Blue Records, bragged a bit on the band.

“To those who may have wondered just how talented Authentic Unlimited is, Christmas Time Is Here, answers all speculation! Combining complex vocal arrangements and exquisite musicianship on multiple tracks, the gracefulness of every intimate arrangement displays mastery at every level. This recording will not only appeal to their fan base, but will no doubt attract new fans to their musical versatility. Sure to become a holiday favorite.”

The album is polished, vocally and instrumentally, and is a true Christmas treat for any listener. It captures the holiday spirit in ten holiday tunes with Jerry Cole, Eli Johnston, and John Meador taking turns with the lead vocals. The title song, sung by Johnston, is taken from a tune written specifically for the 1965 Charlie Brown Christmas television special, with music composed by Vince Guaraldi and words by Lee Mendelson. The band accomplishes the jazzy Peanuts sound with the addition of Garrett Anderson on piano, Ben Isaacs on string bass, and Mikey Rogers on percussion.

The selections include slick arrangements of holiday music staples both old and new. Examples range from Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride (lyrics completed in 1950), where the three lead vocalists take turns, to making it their own on Alan Jackson and Keith Whitley’s 1985 duet of There’s A New Kid in Town.

Meador plays both acoustic and electric guitars on the project. He explained the selection of material and the intricate arrangements.

“All the singers picked three of their favorite Christmas songs. We arranged all of them together during album rehearsal. It is one of my favorite experiences in a studio.”

Truly a work of creative art, the five-part choir backing Cole’s mellow lead on It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas was done entirely by Meador and Johnston. Burwell masterfully plays multiple strings to give it an orchestral sound.

AU fiddler, Stephen Burwell, shared how it felt to be working outside the parameters of bluegrass for a change.

“Recording this Christmas album was a breath of fresh air. Playing and singing Christmas music in its more traditional form was definitely new to each of us. It became a fun challenge and we had an absolute blast tracking each song. We are amazed at the guys who lent their talents to this album as well. Ben Isaacs, Mikey Rogers, and Garrett Anderson, our hats are off to you fellas.”

Mandolinist Jesse Brock, confessed some uncertainty when the idea was first discussed.

“Personally, I was reluctant to put out a Christmas album that would be microscopically-analyzed by critics. I am relieved and proud of AU for the collective efforts to bring forth such a high standard and a timeless album. I think anyone, whether a fan or not, will quickly hear and appreciate the effort involved in this project. Attention to arrangements with vocal clarity and intricate instrumentation pull you into a relaxing realm of the season.

Whether trimming the tree or baking holiday treats, this puts you in the mood and hopefully lands on your playlist every year. Let’s not forget the reason for the season too, and all thanks be to God for the birth of His son, Jesus Christ.”

The holiday musical journey concludes with a take on Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas that features a solo vocal from Meador, backed only by the piano trio of Anderson, Isaacs, and Rogers. John’s soaring and effortless tenor will leave you with chills.

The album graphics are also worth noting. The jacket is festive and sure to bring a smile as you view the band members decked out for the holidays in Santa hats. Inside, the package is adorned with oversized decorations, including Burwell astride a giant Christmas ornament looking like he’s on a space ball, one of those bouncy balls with a handle!

Christmas Time is Here will make a great gift for any music lover, or get it for yourself and enjoy the holidays with Authentic Unlimited.