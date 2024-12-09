Christmas In My Mountain Home from Tina Adair

Engelhardt Music Group has an entry among the bluegrass Christmas offerings for 2024, a new release from Tina Adair called Christmas In My Mountain Home. It’s a charming song that should stir up all sorts of memories of the holidays back home.

Tina says that this is something she has hoped to do for some time.

“I’ve wanted to release a Christmas song for a while now. And I’ve also been looking forward to teaming up on some writing with my good pals, Thomm Jutz and James Elliott. Christmas In My Mountain Home is the first result of our collaboration. I started writing this song with the second verse, and when we got together the rest just fell into place.

I love going back home at Christmas time. It really is my favorite time of year! I hope wherever you spend your Christmas and holiday season, your heart is home.”

EMG put a crack band into the studio with Tina. Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath are on guitar, Ron Stewart is on fiddle, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Scott Vestal on banjo, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Adair sings all the vocal parts.

You’ll find yourself coming back to this one time and again over the holidays. Check it out.

Christmas In My Mountain Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact EMG to obtain an airplay copy of the track.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.