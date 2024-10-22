China Camp from Amy Kassir

California fiddler Amy Kassir has a new album of fiddle tunes set to hit this week, and has offered a single in advance.

Originally from Durham, NC, Amy grew up learning the bluegrass and old time music of the Appalachian region, as she described in an interview we ran back in June. These days she’s an active participant in the professional bluegrass scene in northern California.

Her new album is titled Bread and Butter, and will be widely available on October 25. Offered now on bandcamp is her take on China Camp, a tune by Paul Shelasky, which features Kassir on fiddle, producer Jake Eddy on guitar and banjo, Korey Kassir on mandolin, and Carter Eddy on bass.

Check it out…

<a href="https://amykassir.bandcamp.com/album/bread-and-butter">Bread and Butter by Amy Kassir</a>

Pre-orders for Bread and Butter are enabled now online.